Accessibility links
Robert Glasper, Grammy-winning R&B artist : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Robert Glasper is a Grammy award-winning pianist, producer and songwriter. He's worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop from Kanye West to Common. Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly features some of his outstanding keyboard work. To date, he's earned three Grammy awards and is up for another two this year – best R&B song for "Better Than I Imagined" and best R&B Album for, F–k Yo Feelings. We're revisiting our conversation from 2012. At the time he'd just released one of his most acclaimed albums to date: Black Radio. Robert Glasper reflects on his longtime friendship and most memorable collaborations with Bilal. He also dives into the evolution of jazz , and how he sees himself in that world. And if you've ever wondered what it's like to party with Ludacris in Atlanta – he has the answer.
NPR logo

Listen to this Episode

Listen · 26:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/956964727/956965628" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Robert Glasper, Grammy-winning R&B artist

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Robert Glasper, Grammy-winning R&B artist

Listen to this Episode

Listen · 26:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/956964727/956965628" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Robert Glasper of the Robert Glasper Experiment performs as Sonos and Blue Note Records celebrate 75 years of jazz music and the launch of the Blue Note Limited Edition Sonos Speaker at The Iconic Capitol Records Tower on February 4, 2015 in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Sonos Studio) Jesse Grant/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Robert Glasper of the Robert Glasper Experiment performs as Sonos and Blue Note Records celebrate 75 years of jazz music and the launch of the Blue Note Limited Edition Sonos Speaker at The Iconic Capitol Records Tower on February 4, 2015 in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Sonos Studio)

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Robert Glasper is a Grammy award-winning pianist, producer and songwriter. He's worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop from Kanye West to Common.

Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly features some of his outstanding keyboard work. He's also collaborated with artists like Herbie Hancock, Kaytranda, and the late J Dilla.

To date, he's earned three grammy awards and is up for another two this year – best R&B song for Better Than I Imagined, and best R&B Album for, F–k Yo Feelings.

YouTube

We're revisiting our conversation from 2012. At the time he'd just released one of his most acclaimed albums to date: Black Radio.

Black Radio is a record that blends jazz, R&B and hip-hop in an elegant, effortless way. It features guest vocals from Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey, and Bilal.

Robert Glasper reflects on his longtime friendship and most memorable collaborations with Bilal. He also dives into the evolution of jazz , and how he sees himself in that world. And if you've ever wondered what it's like to party with Ludacris in Atlanta – he has the answer.