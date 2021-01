Examining The Fault Lines Of The Republican Party The Republican Party is reeling from the U.S. Capitol siege that President Trump helped to incite. He also received blame for the GOP loss of the Senate. Yet, many party voters remain loyal to him.

Examining The Fault Lines Of The Republican Party Politics Examining The Fault Lines Of The Republican Party Examining The Fault Lines Of The Republican Party Audio will be available later today. The Republican Party is reeling from the U.S. Capitol siege that President Trump helped to incite. He also received blame for the GOP loss of the Senate. Yet, many party voters remain loyal to him. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor