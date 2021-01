How To Talk To Children About The Insurrection, Other Difficult Issues In strange and historic times, how can teachers talk to students about events like the attack on the U.S. Capitol? How do you talk about events that even adults have trouble finding words for?

How To Talk To Children About The Insurrection, Other Difficult Issues Education How To Talk To Children About The Insurrection, Other Difficult Issues How To Talk To Children About The Insurrection, Other Difficult Issues Audio will be available later today. In strange and historic times, how can teachers talk to students about events like the attack on the U.S. Capitol? How do you talk about events that even adults have trouble finding words for? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor