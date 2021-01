States Prepare For Possible Violence Leading Up To Biden Inauguration State capitals have been warned of potential armed protests and violence in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. We hear from reporters in Virginia, Michigan and Oregon.

States Prepare For Possible Violence Leading Up To Biden Inauguration

State capitals have been warned of potential armed protests and violence in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. We hear from reporters in Virginia, Michigan and Oregon.