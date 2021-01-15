The Daily Show & What The Constitution Means To Me: Kids In America : Ask Me Another Daily Show correspondents Ronny Chieng and Michael Kosta play a game about Elvis and The Lord of the Rings. Heidi Schreck talks about her play What the Constitution Means to Me and audits the cutest civics class ever, where kids read the Constitution. Plus, comedians Danielle Perez and Madison Shepard win the "good sport" award in a quiz about mascots. This episode originally aired on October 23, 2020.