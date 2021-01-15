Best Of: Fran Lebowitz / The Legacy Of William Monroe Trotter : Fresh Air The Netflix docuseries 'Pretend It's a City' features iconoclastic humorist Fran Lebowitz's conversations with Martin Scorsese. Lebowitz talks about why she loves living alone, driving a cab in the '70s, and her friendship with Toni Morrison.



Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews the album 'Cloud Script' from Joshua Abrams' quartet.



Historian Kerri Greenidge tells the story of William Monroe Trotter, a Black newspaper editor who was a forceful crusader for civil rights in the early 20th century. He built a national following in his time as a fierce advocate for the full citizenship rights that had been promised to former enslaved people after the Civil War. Greenidge's new book is called 'Black Radical.'

Historian Kerri Greenidge tells the story of William Monroe Trotter, a Black newspaper editor who was a forceful crusader for civil rights in the early 20th century. He built a national following in his time as a fierce advocate for the full citizenship rights that had been promised to former enslaved people after the Civil War. Greenidge's new book is called 'Black Radical.'