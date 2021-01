The FBI's Effort To Take Down MLK : Fresh Air Filmmaker Sam Pollard talks about his new documentary 'MLK/FBI,' based on newly declassified documents, which exposes the ways that the FBI attempted to discredit Martin Luther King Jr. Pollard talks about how the agency bugged his phones, surveilled hotel rooms, and even sent King a letter suggesting he kill himself.



Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Aftershocks' by Nadia Owusu.