Jazzercise: Judi Sheppard Missett

Enlarge this image Angela Hsieh for NPR Angela Hsieh for NPR

Judi Sheppard Missett wandered into her first dance class when she was 2, and hasn't stopped dancing since. In the late 1960s, she was teaching jazz dance in Chicago and her students—mostly young moms—complained she was acting too much like a Broadway taskmaster, when all they wanted was get in shape and have a good time.

Seeing an opportunity, Judi created Jazzercise: a hybrid of aerobics and dance that ushered in a new culture of spandexed, synchronized movement and became one of the first workout programs for women with mass appeal.

With the help of video technology and franchising, Jazzercise eventually spread around the world, growing into the $100 million business it is today.