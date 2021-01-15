The News Roundup for January 15, 2021

One week after a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for a second time. There was just one charge: "incitement of insurrection."

We're also learning more about that insurrection, including the possibility that rioters had inside help.

The Senate is expected to take up the article of impeachment soon. But that trial could take a while.

And President-elect Biden will become President Biden on Jan. 20, in an Inauguration that is still happening, but with some major caveats.

If anyone was hoping 2021 would be a bit slower than 2020 — we're sorry.

Journalists Kelsey Snell, Anita Kumar and Jonathan Lemire join us for the domestic section of the News Roundup.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Trump administration is scheduled to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization. Cuba is back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism and one of Russia's most prominent opposition leaders says he's headed back to Moscow — after what was likely a failed assassination attempt.

Vivian Salama, Jennifer Williams and David Rennie talk with us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

