Outgoing NPR Health Policy Correspondent Reflects On Her Favorite Story Patti Neighmond, an outgoing health policy correspondent who has worked at NPR for 40 years, remembers her favorite story — about a young quadriplegic woman dependent on a ventilator.

Outgoing NPR Health Policy Correspondent Reflects On Her Favorite Story Health Outgoing NPR Health Policy Correspondent Reflects On Her Favorite Story Outgoing NPR Health Policy Correspondent Reflects On Her Favorite Story Audio will be available later today. Patti Neighmond, an outgoing health policy correspondent who has worked at NPR for 40 years, remembers her favorite story — about a young quadriplegic woman dependent on a ventilator. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor