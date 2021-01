Reconstruction Era Expert On Why Politicians Use Terms Unity And Healing NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eric Foner, a history professor at Columbia University, about what people mean when they talk about unity and healing during a moment of national division.

Reconstruction Era Expert On Why Politicians Use Terms Unity And Healing Politics Reconstruction Era Expert On Why Politicians Use Terms Unity And Healing Reconstruction Era Expert On Why Politicians Use Terms Unity And Healing Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eric Foner, a history professor at Columbia University, about what people mean when they talk about unity and healing during a moment of national division. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor