Biden To Call For Raising Federal Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour Politics Biden To Call For Raising Federal Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour Biden To Call For Raising Federal Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour Audio will be available later today. President-elect Joe Biden will seek to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of his relief bill. On Friday, workers across the U.S. staged protests to press him to keep the promise.