Labess: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.

This Algerian and Canadian band proves that music has no boundaries even in times of isolation. Recording its set from France and Colombia, Labess blends flamenco and Gypsy jazz-influenced North African chaabi into energetic soul music with a nonstop beat. Singing in Arabic, French and Spanish, lead vocalist Nedjim Bouizzoul mixes realism and hope, gentleness and fury, in stories about exile that illustrate the joys and the distress that pave the road from the native countries to new homes and back again. Through his poetry, he proposes we reflect on cultural diversity and the necessity to unite, no matter our differences. This concert took place on the opening night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"Yal Maknin"

"Yemma"

"La Vida Es Un Carnaval"

MUSICIANS

Nedjim Bouizzoul: lead vocals, guitar (France)

Simon Demouveaux: banjo, oud (France)

Rabah Khalfa: derbouka, chorus (France)

Simon Lannoy: cello (France)

Loran Bozic: violin (France)

Pierre Bonnet: bass (France)

Mike Rajamahendra: drum (France)

François Taillefer: percussion (France)

Julio Frias: percussion (Colombia)

Miche Molina: accordion (Colombia)

Javier Villa: trombone (Colombia)

Rafael "Pachalo" Gavilan: trumpet (Colombia)

Moises Marquez Leyva: saxophonist (Colombia)

CREDITS

Producer: Arte de Luz

Video: Victor Delfim

Audio: Arnaud "Peck" Dervaux

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

Event Producer: Ian Thake