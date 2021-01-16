Sofia Rei: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.

Recording from her apartment in Brooklyn, award-winning Argentine vocalist and songwriter Sofia Rei provides a concert that blends South American folk traditions with experimental pop and electronic music. That mix of tradition and modernity extends to her surroundings, which features traditional iconography, robotic 'saints,' exuberant plants and looping pedals. This performance took place during the opening night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"Un Mismo Cielo" (The Same Sky)

"Negro Sobre Blanco" (Black On White)

"Escarabajo Digital" (Digital Beetle)

MUSICIANS

Sofia Rei: vocals, charango, electronics

JC Maillard: guitar, bass, programming, background vocals

Leo Genovese: keys

Jorge Glem: cuatro

Ana Carmela Rodriguez Contramaestre: background vocals, percussion

CREDITS

Recording Engineer: Rafael Urbina

Mixing Engineer: JC Maillard

Photography: Esteban Veras

Camera: Armando Ortega Toribio

Editor: Christine Vaindirlis

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

Event Producer: Ian Thake