Week In Politics: Trump Is Impeached Again We take a look at President Trump's second impeachment, how congress might handle Biden administration business and look ahead to next week's presidential inauguration.

Week In Politics: Trump Is Impeached Again Politics Week In Politics: Trump Is Impeached Again Week In Politics: Trump Is Impeached Again Audio will be available later today. We take a look at President Trump's second impeachment, how congress might handle Biden administration business and look ahead to next week's presidential inauguration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor