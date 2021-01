Biden's Plan To Expand Coronavirus Vaccine Access President-elect Joe Biden plans for a mass vaccination push that will dramatically expand access amid a worsening pandemic and limited vaccine supply.

Biden's Plan To Expand Coronavirus Vaccine Access Health Biden's Plan To Expand Coronavirus Vaccine Access Biden's Plan To Expand Coronavirus Vaccine Access Audio will be available later today. President-elect Joe Biden plans for a mass vaccination push that will dramatically expand access amid a worsening pandemic and limited vaccine supply. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor