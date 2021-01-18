Minyo Crusaders: Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.

Min'yō folk music was originally sung by Japanese fishermen, coal miners and sumo wrestlers hundreds of years ago, and the Minyo Crusaders are on a mission to make these songs relevant to an international audience. For their performance, the Crusaders found a unique take for their desk: a "kotatsu," which is a heated Japanese table traditionally used for gathering in the winter months. This concert took place during the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"Hohai Bushi"

"Yasugi Bushi"

"Aizu Bandaisan"

MUSICIANS

Freddy Tsukamoto: vocals

Katsumi Tanaka: guitar

Meg: vocals

Moe: keyboards, effects

Shoji Ishiguro: bass

Muupy : bongos, drum machine

Irochi: congas

Sono: timbales

Koichiro Osawa: saxophone

Yomoda 'temjin' Naohito: trumpet



