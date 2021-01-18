Natu Camara: Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts
Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
From a studio space in Brooklyn, Guinean native Natu Camara mixes West African soul, rock and pop music. As a builder of inter-cultural bridges, Camara uses her songs to bring people together, weaving a tapestry of musical stories and visions of her beloved home. This performance took place during the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "Ka Hirdé" - Intro
- "Waa"
- "Dimedi"
- "Arabama di"
MUSICIANS
- Natu Camara: vocals, acoustic & electric guitar
- Lindsey Wilson: vocals
- Oscar Debe: drums
- Matthew Albeck: electric guitar
- Kayode Kuti: bass
- John F. Adams: keys
- Gary Fritz: percussion
