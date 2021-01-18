Hit La Rosa: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
From the candle-lit home of their lead singer, Hit La Rosa comes in hot and doesn't stop until the final measure. The band explores the many facets of Peruvian cumbia music, infusing it with pop music, folklore, jazz and dancehall to produce its distinctive grooves and hooks. The band's precise-yet-dreamlike music and punk sensibility all come together to make music that explores life's shadowy sides. Despite living through a political crisis in Peru, the band brings a message of hope and joy in the midst of struggle and upheaval. This performance took place during the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "La Montañita"
- "La Marea"
- "Salvia"
MUSICIANS
- Chaska Paucar
- Alfredo Coll
- Rubén Guzmán
- Martin Prada
- Martin Del Prado
- Darío De la Cuba
