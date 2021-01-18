Emel: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
Tunisia-born singer Emel first performed at globalFEST in 2015, the same year she performed her song of Tunisian Revolution, "Kelmti Horra," at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert. Emel was hailed by NPR as a "21st century catalyst for change." She created her latest album, The Tunis Diaries, equipped with only a laptop, tape recorder and a crowdsourced guitar after she was unexpectedly quarantined in her childhood home in Tunis last spring. This performance capped the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "Holm"
- "Everywhere We Looked Was Burning"
MUSICIANS
- Emel
- Karim Attoumane
