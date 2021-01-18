Eerie Theories: The Psychology Behind Conspiracy

Enlarge this image toggle caption SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The majority of Americans know that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

But, the Pew Research Center recently found that 64 percent of Republicans believe — incorrectly — that Donald Trump won instead.

There is no evidence to support that claim. Election results have been upheld again and again by election officials across the country. So why do so many people still believe it?

Asheley Landrum and Joan Donovan talked with us about conspiracy theories and what draws so many Americans to them.

We also speak to a listener who says he used to be consumed by conspiracy theories after 9/11 and got himself out of it. Now, he's struggling with his parents and their belief in conspiracy theories. He asked us to withold his name to protect his privacy.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.