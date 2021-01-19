Nora Brown: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes) representing more than a dozen countries.

Thirty feet below the surface in Brooklyn, 10th grader Nora Brown brings incredible, surprising depth to the Appalachian music she plays. Over the course of her Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST concert, surrounded by innumerable globes and instruments, she infuses new life and energy into the traditional songs of Addie Graham, Virgil Anderson and Fred Cockerham. Nora weaves together songs and storytelling, speaking of the great history of the music that came before her and at which she excels. This performance took place on the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"The Very Day I'm Gone"

"Miner's Dream"

"Little Satchel"

MUSICIANS

Nora Brown: vocals, banjo

CREDITS

Producer: Nora Brown

Producer: Benton Brown

Video: Benton Brown

Audio: Joseph "joebass" DeJarnette at Studio808A

Post Supervisor: Peter McCabe Pictures

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

Event Producer: Ian Thake