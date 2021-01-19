The Story Of The Blackwell Sisters, Pioneers Of Women In Medicine
The Story Of The Blackwell Sisters, Pioneers Of Women In Medicine
Elizabeth Blackwell was the first woman to earn her medical degree in the United States. Her sister Emily soon after followed in her footsteps. Janice Nimura tells the story of the "complicated, prickly" 19th century trailblazers in her book 'The Doctors Blackwell.' "To me, [the Blackwells] taught me that it's really important in this moment to kind of relearn how to admire women," Nimura says.
Also Ken Tucker reviews 'Peter Stampfel's 20th Century' a new collection from the folk musician.