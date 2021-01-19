The Story Of The Blackwell Sisters, Pioneers Of Women In Medicine : Fresh Air Elizabeth Blackwell was the first woman to earn her medical degree​ in the United States​. Her sister Emily​ soon after​ followed in her footsteps. Janice Nimura tells the story of the "complicated, prickly" ​19th century ​trailblazers​ in her book 'The Doctors Blackwell.' ​"To me, [the Blackwells] taught me that it's really important in this moment to kind of relearn how to admire women​," Nimura says. ​



Also Ken Tucker reviews 'Peter Stampfel's 20th Century' a new collection from the folk musician.