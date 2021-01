Coronavirus Victims: Gospel Blues Performer John Wilkins The Rev. John Wilkins of Hunters Chapel in Mississippi spent his life performing gospel blues in and out of the church. He died of COVID-19 at age 76.

Coronavirus Victims: Gospel Blues Performer John Wilkins