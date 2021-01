How Trump's Businesses Benefited During His Presidency NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrea Bernstein, host of the Trump, Inc. podcast from WNYC, about how President Trump's businesses profited from his time in office.

How Trump's Businesses Benefited During His Presidency Business How Trump's Businesses Benefited During His Presidency How Trump's Businesses Benefited During His Presidency Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrea Bernstein, host of the Trump, Inc. podcast from WNYC, about how President Trump's businesses profited from his time in office. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor