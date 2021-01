Howard University's Marching Band To Perform During Inauguration Howard University's Showtime Marching Band will be part of the inaugural activities. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a Howard graduate, often included drum lines in her campaign events.

Howard University's Marching Band To Perform During Inauguration

Howard University's Showtime Marching Band will be part of the inaugural activities. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a Howard graduate, often included drum lines in her campaign events.