"We want to have this multigenerational move toward social justice, and it just feels like our leaders and the party aren't doing that," says 17-year-old Aiden Kohn-Murphy. He says it's difficult to feel like he's being represented by elected officials when many are over 70.

How The Future Of America Is Thinking About Our Future

Young activists and their supporters hold signs as they march during a Global Climate Strike demonstration in 2019.

Young activists and their supporters hold signs as they march during a Global Climate Strike demonstration in 2019.

Lately, life in America feels a bit like standing in the eye of a hurricane.

It's hard for anyone at any age. But it's particularly daunting for people who are still at school and those finding their feet after college.

How does the future of America feel about...the future of America? How are young people thinking about this political moment — from the insurrection to Joe Biden's inauguration? What do they think about the strength of our institutions and the future of our nation? What do they think about their political inheritance?

We talked about those questions and more in our conversation with young people under the age of 22.

We spoke with 17-year-olds Aidan Kohn-Murphy and Presley Roberts, as well as psychology expert Reena Patel.

