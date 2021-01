Mail Delivery Remains Slow Even After Holiday Crush Standard letters are taking weeks to reach their destination. As confidence in the postal service continues to erode, what it being done to fix the situation?

Mail Delivery Remains Slow Even After Holiday Crush National Mail Delivery Remains Slow Even After Holiday Crush Mail Delivery Remains Slow Even After Holiday Crush Audio will be available later today. Standard letters are taking weeks to reach their destination. As confidence in the postal service continues to erode, what it being done to fix the situation? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor