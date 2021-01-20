#2104: Oh, Shut Up : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, might three simple words be Cathy's best response to her dealer's accusation that she was lax in changing her Camry's oil? Elsewhere, Martin's love for his Cadillac has him concerned that he might actually be older than his Dad; Tony is sleeping on the sofa after his failed attempt to fix his wife's starting problem; and Sarah can only enter her car through the trunk, since the doors are frozen shut. Also, does the ECS light in Ilsa's Subaru mean "Expect Catastrophe Soon"? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.