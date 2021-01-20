The Inauguration Of Joe Biden And Its Place In History

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office today.

As the country prepares to look forward, we looked back at previous inaugurations and talked more about all the ways in which this inauguration was quite different than ones before.

There are about 25,000 National Guard troops lining the streets of D.C. The city has been locked down in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Historians Nicole Hemmer and Kellie Carter Jackson joined us to talk about how unprecedented this inauguration was and reflect on some other tense inaugurations.



This episode was recorded at 10 a.m. ET. To catch up with the latest inauguration updates, visit NPR or your member station.

