The Inauguration Of Joe Biden And Its Place In History : 1A "I think the best president that would serve as an example for Biden might be Abraham Lincoln, who was facing a war... and used his second inaugural address to bring healing to the country. I think that in some ways Biden will have to do the same thing," says historian Kellie Carter Jackson.

The Inauguration Of Joe Biden And Its Place In History

1A

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Biden became the 46th president of the United States. Pool/Getty Images hide caption

Pool/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

Pool/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office today.

As the country prepares to look forward, we looked back at previous inaugurations and talked more about all the ways in which this inauguration was quite different than ones before.

There are about 25,000 National Guard troops lining the streets of D.C. The city has been locked down in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Historians Nicole Hemmer and Kellie Carter Jackson joined us to talk about how unprecedented this inauguration was and reflect on some other tense inaugurations.


This episode was recorded at 10 a.m. ET. To catch up with the latest inauguration updates, visit NPR or your member station.

