The Latest On Inauguration Day Events In his inaugural address, President Biden called for Americans to pull together to move past the crises facing the nation. NPR offers updates on Inauguration Day events.

The Latest On Inauguration Day Events National The Latest On Inauguration Day Events The Latest On Inauguration Day Events Audio will be available later today. In his inaugural address, President Biden called for Americans to pull together to move past the crises facing the nation. NPR offers updates on Inauguration Day events. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor