Accessibility links
Press Pause: A List Of The Best New Songs You May Have Missed In 2021 A regularly updated playlist that keeps track of new songs deemed absolutely essential by the NPR Music staff.

NPR Music Playlists
NPR logo Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You Missed In 2021

Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You Missed In 2021

Updated regularly by NPR Music staff

Press pause and hit play on a playlist of essential songs selected by the NPR Music staff.
Enlarge this image
Lars Gotrich/NPR
Press pause and hit play on a playlist of essential songs selected by the NPR Music staff.
Lars Gotrich/NPR

Updated Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

It can be hard to keep pace with life's restless forward motion – chores and news, friends and family, work and play. At the very least, let us help you find some new music via Press Pause, a regularly updated playlist keeping track of new songs deemed absolutely essential by the NPR Music staff.

Just like the 2020 edition, you'll find R&B, reggaeton, rock, country, Americana, punk, pop, hip-hop and whatever else helps frame the days ahead, or simply helps you to take a breather.

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music.

Press Pause Tracklist

Added Jan. 21
  • Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
  • Jazmine Sullivan (feat. Anderson .Paak), "Price Tags"
  • Jhay Cortez & Myke Towers, "Los Bo"
  • Vagabon (feat. Courtney Barnett), "Reason to Believe"
  • The Weather Station, "Atlantic"
  • Anna B Savage, "Baby Grand"
  • Joy Oladokun (feat. Jensen McRae), "wish you the best"
  • Wild Pink, "Oversharers Anonymous"
  • C. Tangana & Toquinho, "Comerte Entera"
  • Willie Jones, "American Dream"
  • Noga Erez, "End of the Road"
  • Sun June, "Everything I Had"
  • Hailey Whitters (feat. Little Big Town), "Fillin' My Cup"
  • Pale Waves, "Easy"
  • Ebhoni, "Hit This"
  • AceMo, "Aquarium Date"
  • Run The Jewels (feat. Mexican Institute Of Sound & Santa Fe Klan), "Ooh La La (Mexican Institute Of Sound Remix)"
  • Th1rt3eN, "Cult 45"
  • Dj Jahmar (feat. Josh David Barrett), "This Feeling (Love Original)"
  • Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, "This Here Jungle of Moderness/Composition 14"
  • Flo Milli, "Roaring 20s"
  • Alfa Mist, "Run Outs"
  • Julien Baker, "Hardline"
  • Adult Mom, "Sober"
  • Hand Habits, "4th of July"
  • Jillette Johnson, "Forgive Her"
  • Pom Poko, "Andrew"
  • Middle Kids, "Questions"
  • Renée Reed, "Fast One"
  • A Winged Victory for the Sullen, "So That the City Can Begin to Exist"
  • Monolord, "I'm Staying Home"

NPR Music Playlists