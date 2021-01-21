Lessons from 9/11 for Today's Extremism; Plus 'Crazy Stories About Racism'

How will the response to far-right extremism compare to the response after 9/11? Sam talks to Hannah Allam, NPR national security correspondent, about the security and civil liberties debate over taking a "war on terror" mindset to today's far-right threat.

Also, Sam chats with sisters Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar, co-authors of the book You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey, about their inexplicable, sometimes hilarious, but always horrifying stories of everyday racism.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.