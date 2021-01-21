The First Steps For The Biden Administration

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has a lot of governing to do.

He's taking office in the middle of a pandemic that has taken over 400,000 American lives, with an economy in pieces. He also hopes to bring a divided nation closer together.

So how does President Biden plan to remedy things?

He's already made a lot of Day One promises, and we unpacked them and looked to the future with Washington Post reporters Seung Min Kim and Dan Diamond. Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, and Sen. Angus King (I-ME) also spoke with us.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.