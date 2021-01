Biden Takes 1st Executive Actions To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic President Biden began putting his pandemic strategy into action. He is saying he will use Defense Production Act powers to boost production of vaccines, testing equipment and supplies in the U.S.

Biden Takes 1st Executive Actions To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic Biden Takes 1st Executive Actions To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic Biden Takes 1st Executive Actions To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic Audio will be available later today. President Biden began putting his pandemic strategy into action. He is saying he will use Defense Production Act powers to boost production of vaccines, testing equipment and supplies in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor