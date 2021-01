Biden's Cancellation Of Permit For Keystone XL Pipeline Faces Mixed Reactions President Biden's plan to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline is welcome news to Native American governments and activists in Montana — but disappointing to many elected officials.

