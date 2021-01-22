How Tragedy & Resilience Made Joe Biden
Journalist Evan Osnos talks about President Biden's long career in the Senate, how personal tragedy changed him, and some of the political missteps he made along the way. Osnos' biography is 'Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now.' (Interview was recorded before the election in Oct. 2020)
Also, we remember late musician Howard Johnson, who made a place for tuba in jazz, working with Charles Mingus, McCoy Tyner, Gil Evans and others. He later expanded into rock and roll playing with Taj Mahal and The Band. He also helped create and played in the original 'Saturday Night' Live band.
And Justin Chang reviews 'The White Tiger' on Netflix.