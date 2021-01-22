Accessibility links
Michelle Buteau: 'The Circle' And Van Halen : Ask Me Another Comedian Michelle Buteau talks about her new book Survival of the Thickest and her gig hosting the socially-distanced Netflix reality series The Circle. Then she plays a game about Dutch things set to the tunes of Van Halen. Plus, Showtime docu-series Love Fraud directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady answer the question, "Is it a Lizard?" And the hosts of the You're Wrong About podcast Sarah Marshall and Michael Hobbes play a game with a mysterious whale named Jonathan Krillton.
NPR logo

Listen

Listen · 52:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/959631904/959632643" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Michelle Buteau: 'The Circle' And Van Halen

Ask Me Another

Michelle Buteau: 'The Circle' And Van Halen

Listen

Listen · 52:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/959631904/959632643" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Comedian Michelle Buteau talks about her new book Survival of the Thickest and her gig hosting the socially-distanced Netflix reality series The Circle. Then she plays a game about Dutch things set to the tunes of Van Halen. Plus, Showtime docu-series Love Fraud directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady answer the question, "Is it a Lizard?" And the hosts of the You're Wrong About podcast Sarah Marshall and Michael Hobbes play a game with a mysterious whale named Jonathan Krillton.

Enlarge this image

Michelle Buteau Mindy Tucker/Provided by the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Mindy Tucker/Provided by the artist

Michelle Buteau

Mindy Tucker/Provided by the artist