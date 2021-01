Constitutional Questions On Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial Answered NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Michael Kang, a professor of constitutional law at Northwestern University, about how the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump could work in the Senate.

Constitutional Questions On Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial Answered Law Constitutional Questions On Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial Answered Constitutional Questions On Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial Answered Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Michael Kang, a professor of constitutional law at Northwestern University, about how the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump could work in the Senate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor