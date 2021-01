Canadian Officials React To Biden Revoking Keystone XL Permit Canadian officials say they're disappointed that President Biden revoked the Keystone XL Pipeline permit — but they're also looking forward to working with the new administration on climate change.

Canadian officials say they're disappointed that President Biden revoked the Keystone XL Pipeline permit — but they're also looking forward to working with the new administration on climate change.