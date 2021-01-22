The News Roundup For January 22, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

In a stripped-down inauguration, former Vice President Biden became President Biden this week.

President Biden started work quickly. He signed over 24 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations after taking the oath of office. Ten of them are aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The country marked 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19 this week.

Over the days and weeks to come, President Biden is expected to roll out even more measures to fight the effects of the pandemic, including some focused on sending stimulus checks and food aid to struggling families.

For our conversation about domestic news, we talked with Shane Harris of The Washington Post, Leigh Ann Caldwell of NBC and Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News.

And we also talked about global news. Leaders around the world reacted to President Biden's inauguration. And on his final day as Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo declared China's treatment of Uighurs "genocide." And we also talked about what the 2021 Olympics might look like.

The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, BBC's Paul Danahar and Foreign Affairs' Daniel Kurtz-Phelan joined us to unpack the week's top global news.

Niala Boodhoo, of "Axios Today," hosts this News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.