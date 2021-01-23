Not My Job: Mandy Patinkin Is Big Into TikTok So We Quiz Him On Clocks

You might know Mandy Patinkin from The Princess Bride, or Sunday in the Park with George, or Homeland, or ... TikTok, where he has nearly 1 million followers.

Since Patinkin is such a TikTok star, we've invited him to play a game called "Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock." Three questions about the original tick-tock stars: clocks.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.