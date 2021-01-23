Accessibility links
Mandy Patinkin Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' You might know Mandy Patinkin from The Princess Bride, or Sunday in the Park with George, or Homeland, or ... TikTok, where he has nearly 1 million followers.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: Mandy Patinkin Is Big Into TikTok So We Quiz Him On Clocks

Listen · 10:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/959472410/959960855" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Not My Job: Mandy Patinkin Is Big Into TikTok So We Quiz Him On Clocks

Not My Job: Mandy Patinkin Is Big Into TikTok So We Quiz Him On Clocks

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: Mandy Patinkin Is Big Into TikTok So We Quiz Him On Clocks

Listen · 10:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/959472410/959960855" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Mandy Patinkin visits The Marilyn Denis Show at the CTV Headquarters on March 4, 2013, in Toronto.
Enlarge this image
Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Mandy Patinkin visits The Marilyn Denis Show at the CTV Headquarters on March 4, 2013, in Toronto.
Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

You might know Mandy Patinkin from The Princess Bride, or Sunday in the Park with George, or Homeland, or ... TikTok, where he has nearly 1 million followers.

Since Patinkin is such a TikTok star, we've invited him to play a game called "Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock." Three questions about the original tick-tock stars: clocks.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!