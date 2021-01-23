Martha Redbone: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
Martha Redbone performs her Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST performance from her home studio in Brooklyn's Navy Yards. The Native and African-American singer-songwriter is known for her mix of folk, blues and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Ky., which she infuses with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Inheriting the powerful vocal range of her gospel-singing African-American father and the resilient spirit of her mother's Cherokee, Shawnee and Choctaw culture, Redbone broadens the boundaries of American Roots music. This set took place during the third night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "The Garden of Love"
- "Talk About It"
- "The Underdog"
MUSICIANS
- Martha Redbone: vocals, percussion
- Aaron Whitby: keys
- Marvin Sewell: guitars
CREDITS
- Producer: Martha Redbone
- Video and Audio: Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby
Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bob Boilen
- Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith
- Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
- Associate Producer: Bobby Carter
- Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern
- Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
GLOBALFEST TEAM
- Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin
- 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez
- Event Producer: Ian Thake
- Host: Angélique Kidjo
- Social Media Manager: Valerie French
- Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media
- Legal Services: Tamizdat
- Legal Services: Duane Morris
- Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film
- Video Production: MODEMA Studios