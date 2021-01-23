Panel Questions

CHIOKE I'ANSON: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Chioke I'Anson. We're playing this week with Mo Rocca, Helen Hong and Josh Gondelman. And here again is your host, a man whose Vogue cover was also very controversial, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you so much, Chioke. In just a minute, Chioke's favorite fiber cereal is Rhyme-sin Bran. It's our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Josh, if you go to Chicago's O'Hare Airport, you'll discover shops, fine dining, public art. And this week, authorities there also discovered what?

JOSH GONDELMAN: Oh, gosh. Can I ask for a hint on this?

SAGAL: Yeah. He gave his address as 1 Duty-Free Lane.

GONDELMAN: He gave his address as 1 Duty-Free Lane. So someone - there was someone living there.

SAGAL: Yes. There had been...

GONDELMAN: Wow.

SAGAL: ...Someone living...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...In the O'Hare international terminal for three months. The man...

HELEN HONG: What?

SAGAL: ...Flew into O'Hare on October 19, and he managed to stay and live in the airport until last week completely undetected. He told authorities that because of COVID, he was afraid to fly home, and he figured the airport was safe. Also, he had watched all the good movies on the flight in and wanted to wait till they swapped in some new releases before the next flight. You know how that is.

GONDELMAN: That is the standard delay on a Spirit Airlines return flight.

SAGAL: Three months - yes, exactly. When asked how he avoided detection for so long, the man explained that he just stood behind that desk where they try to get you to sign up for an airline credit card, and so everybody just walked right past without making any eye contact.

GONDELMAN: I would be worried living in an airport just going through your life savings on drinking water within the first two days.

SAGAL: (Laughter). Helen, scientists were abuzz this week about a butt - specifically, the first-ever perfectly preserved rear end of what?

HONG: Oh, goodness. Can I please have a hint?

SAGAL: You can have a hint. Well, we've all been terrified because we know what a Tyrannosaurus rex would look like coming straight at us. Now we know more about what it would look like running directly away from us.

HONG: A dinosaur butt.

SAGAL: Yes...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Pretty much - a dinosaur butt.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Scientists have announced the best example ever found of a dinosaur cloaca - what we laypeople call the hiney. Scientists spend so much time asking if they could. They never spend enough time asking, what does its butt look like?

HONG: I thought we knew what a Tyrannosaurus rex's butt looked like.

SAGAL: Well, what we didn't know is the specific shape and - of the organ, which is called the cloaca. This is sort of an all-purpose orifice.

GONDELMAN: I'd never seen one, obviously, before this kind of reconstruction last week. But I had heard about them from the song "Rump Shaker" by T. Rex-n-Effect (ph) and...

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: ...And "Baby Got Pterodactyl" by T. Rex-A-Lot (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: So it was well-chronicled in kind of the oral tradition.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY GOT BACK")

SIR MIX-A-LOT: (Singing) I like big butts, and I cannot lie. You other brothers can't deny. And when a girl walks in with an itty-bitty waist and a round thing in your face...

