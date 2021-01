Diplomats Return To State Department As Biden Administration Begins Longtime diplomats were forced out or quit in protest during the Trump administration. Now, some are returning as Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken vows to rebuild.

Diplomats Return To State Department As Biden Administration Begins Politics Diplomats Return To State Department As Biden Administration Begins Diplomats Return To State Department As Biden Administration Begins Audio will be available later today. Longtime diplomats were forced out or quit in protest during the Trump administration. Now, some are returning as Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken vows to rebuild. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor