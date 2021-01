Nashville Resilience Tested As City Rebuilds After Bombing When a suicide bomber killed himself in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, it damaged dozens of buildings in a historic area. As the rebuilding begins, questions remain about how to proceed.

