Time Goes By: Has The Pandemic Changed Your Expectations For Hours And Days?

This past year has caused dramatic changes for how many of us experience time.

Our expectations for how our hours and days transpire have been upended.

So, we want to know: How has your relationship with time changed?

Do you have those moments where you're asking yourself out loud "how is it 3pm already?" Has your day ground to a halt because all your favorite hobbies aren't social distance friendly?

Or maybe, just maybe, you've found ways to slow down amidst the chaos if only to appreciate time in small doses.

Your response may be used in an upcoming episode for NPR's TED Radio Hour, and a producer may contact you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below.

