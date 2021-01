Russian Protesters Demand Alexei Navalny's Release From Prison Demonstrators in Russia braved extreme cold, police brutality and mass arrests, calling for the release of the opposition leader, who was detained last week shortly after returning to the country.

Russian Protesters Demand Alexei Navalny's Release From Prison
Demonstrators in Russia braved extreme cold, police brutality and mass arrests, calling for the release of the opposition leader, who was detained last week shortly after returning to the country.