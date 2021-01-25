Oklahoma State Lawmaker Introduces Bigfoot Hunting Season Bill

The measure would require hunting licenses, and comes with a $25,000 reward for Bigfoot's capture. The legislation is aimed at increasing tourism near the Ouachita Mountains.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. An Oklahoma state lawmaker has introduced a bill to establish a Bigfoot hunting season. The bill would require hunting licenses and comes with a $25,000 reward for capture. The legislation is meant to increase tourism near the Ouachita Mountains. According to the Bigfoot Research Organization, there have been 106 Bigfoot sightings in Oklahoma. So, Bigfoot, if you're listening, time to get out of town. It's MORNING EDITION.

