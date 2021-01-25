Volcanic Agate Found In Brazil Resembles Cookie Monster Muppet

With the rock cut open, it looks exactly like the face of Cookie Monster of Sesame Street fame. Geologist Mike Bowers found the rock in November. Its rare nature means it could be worth $10,000.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. OK. We've all been fed the lie that diamonds are a girl's best friend. Well, what if I could do you a gem better - a gem perhaps fit for a monster?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Cookie Monster) Cookie.

MARTIN: A geologist found volcanic agate that, when you cut it open, looks exactly like the face of Cookie Monster. Mike Bowers found this cookie-scarfing rock back in November, and its rare nature could give it a price of $10,000. Yeah. Science is cool. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.